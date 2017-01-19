WUSA
Puppy reunited with owners after running across Beltway

Janice Park, WUSA 10:04 PM. EST January 19, 2017

BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - You may remember that heart stopping video we showed you last week from Sky 9 of a puppy who ran across the beltway after a car accident.

Thanks to a WUSA9 viewer, that puppy was found and reunited with its owner in Montgomery County.

For Shane Anderson, a week without his dog felt like a lifetime. 

The reunion came a week after Sky 9 captured a three car accident that Anderson was apart of. He went to leash his 7-month-old puppy and that's when Loca took off running across the Beltway. 

A frantic Anderson chased her for a half mile. Something he says he would gladly do again. 

WUSA9 looked with Anderson for hours, but in the end, it was a viewer who found the puppy and called our newsroom. A woman that Anderson calls a miracle. 

The Montgomery County Animal Shelter where Loca was taken to, helped waive some fees so that Anderson could take his puppy home Thursday.

