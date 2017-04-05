Public should avoid projectiles from plane crash

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD (WUSA9) - Authorities are advising the public to avoid projectiles from jet plane crash near Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday.

Officials say any PGU-27A/B Electrically Fired 20MM target practice Projectiles found near the crash area should be reported to authorities at 301-981-2002.

The projectile has a blue tip and a brass body. Officials say the projectile does contain a quantity of propellant, but it is otherwise safe to be around. There is no high explosive content in these rounds.

If found, officials say to note the location, step 25 meters away and do not use any electronics around the device.

If anyone finds what they believe to be a part of the aircraft, do not touch or move it, call Joint Base Andrews at 240-612-4428 & 4430.

