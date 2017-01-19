WUSA
Protests scheduled to take place across DC day before inauguration

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - -  A day before the inauguration, protests are scheduled to take place all across the D.C. metro area. 

While some people are flocking into the city for the events surrounding the inauguration, others are gathering in the city to protest over the next few days. 

At least six organized protests are scheduled for Thursday and five are expected to take place the day of inauguration. An additional six protests are planned for Saturday, including the Women's March on Washington. 

In addition to the inauguration the protests are expected to cause significant closures throughout the area. 

