Protesters rolling into DC inauguration day

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Protesters are flocking into D.C. Friday morning and taking to the streets only hours before Donald Trump is expected to be sworn in as president.
WUSA9's Andrea McCarren came across a "Free Palestine" protest in the area of 1st and D Streets at the Blue Gate entrance.
Free #Palestine demonstration underway right now in downtown Washington.#Inauguration #TrumpInauguration @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/A4EKGmXdfn— Andrea McCarren (@AndreaMcCarren) January 20, 2017
Other protesters are now being see in the area of 12th and E and F Streets. They can be heard chanting " Say it loud, say it clear refugees are welcome here."
"Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here!" It's one of a few chants by protesters at 12 St & F. @wusa9 #Inauguration2017 pic.twitter.com/54X4PJDsBs— Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) January 20, 2017
On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, protesters flooded the streets on Pennsylvania Avenue near the locations of inaugural balls and events.
We will continue to update you as the day continues.
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs