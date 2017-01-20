Protesters rolling into DC inauguration day

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Protesters are flocking into D.C. Friday morning and taking to the streets only hours before Donald Trump is expected to be sworn in as president.

WUSA9's Andrea McCarren came across a "Free Palestine" protest in the area of 1st and D Streets at the Blue Gate entrance.

Other protesters are now being see in the area of 12th and E and F Streets. They can be heard chanting " Say it loud, say it clear refugees are welcome here."

"Say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here!" It's one of a few chants by protesters at 12 St & F. @wusa9 #Inauguration2017 pic.twitter.com/54X4PJDsBs — Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) January 20, 2017

On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, protesters flooded the streets on Pennsylvania Avenue near the locations of inaugural balls and events.

