WUSA
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Protesters rolling into DC inauguration day

One WUSA9 crew came across a free Palestine protest.

WUSA 7:41 AM. EST January 20, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- Protesters are flocking into D.C. Friday morning and taking to the streets only hours before Donald Trump is expected to be sworn in as president.

WUSA9's Andrea McCarren came across a "Free Palestine" protest in the area of 1st and D Streets at the Blue Gate entrance.

Other protesters are now being see in the area of 12th and E and F Streets. They can be heard chanting " Say it loud, say it clear refugees are welcome here." 

On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, protesters flooded the streets on Pennsylvania Avenue near the locations of inaugural balls and events.

We will continue to update you as the day continues. 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories