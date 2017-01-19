Protesters clog DC streets night before inauguration

(Photo: Garrett Haake)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, protesters flooded the streets on Pennsylvania Avenue near the locations of inaugural balls and events.

Protesters clogged F Street NW near 14th Street outside the National Press Club where the "Deploraball" was happening. Prominent members of the group Alt-Right were attending the ball.

Protesters from the group "Refuse Fascism" said DC police officers peppered sprayed them while they were demonstrating outside of the National Press Club.

Protesters from "Refuse Fascism" say DC police officers pepper sprayed them as they protested outside of the National Press Club. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/pIsLQWIA8U — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) January 20, 2017

While demonstrating outside the National Press Club, protesters shouted "Donald Trump your hands are small, you'll never build your border wall." WUSA9's Garrett Haake reported it was the group's protest anthem.

"Donald Trump your hands are small, you'll never build your border wall!" - protest anthem. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/3r9He95Scz — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 20, 2017

On Pennsylvania Avenue and 14 Street, Anti-Trump protesters burned a "Make America Great Again" hat.

