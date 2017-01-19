WUSA
Protesters clog DC streets night before inauguration

WUSA 9:06 PM. EST January 19, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - On the eve of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, protesters flooded the streets on Pennsylvania Avenue near the locations of inaugural balls and events. 

Protesters clogged F Street NW near 14th Street outside the National Press Club where the "Deploraball" was happening. Prominent members of the group Alt-Right were attending the ball. 

Protesters from the group "Refuse Fascism" said DC police officers peppered sprayed them while they were demonstrating outside of the National Press Club. 

While demonstrating outside the National Press Club, protesters shouted "Donald Trump your hands are small, you'll never build your border wall." WUSA9's Garrett Haake reported it was the group's protest anthem. 

On Pennsylvania Avenue and 14 Street, Anti-Trump protesters burned a "Make America Great Again" hat. 

