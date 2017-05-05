Protection issued for AU student president after online threat

American University logo (Photo: AP)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Protection has been issued for the student government president at America University after an online threat was made Thursday night.

Police say an online post was published by a white supremacist encouraged followers to troll the student president of the university.

Additional security was immediately placed at the student president's home to ensure protection to her and her family.

The threat came after a racist incident that happened on campus involving bananas hanging from a string in the shape of nooses.

American University released a safety advisory with safety tips on cyber harassment on Friday.

