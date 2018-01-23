Project Lifesaver helps find people with dementia who wander off

(Photo: Warfield, Marcel)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Three elderly men with dementia or some kind of mental illness were recently found dead. The cases are all unrelated, but have similar circumstances.

According to Virginia State Police, a missing 91-year-old man was found dead in Fairfax County Sunday.

According to police, Gerard Thomas Restaino went missing Friday at 5 p.m. at Koon Toyota on Leesburg Pike in Vienna. Restaino suffered from a cognitive impairment and was believed to be in danger.

Earlier this month, in Maryland, 65 year-old Daniel DeHaven was reported missing after he wandered away from his wife at a Costco parking lot in Beltsville. His body was found days later in a wooded area near BWI Airport.

A few days later, 81-year old Delmar Mosley was reported missing in D.C. The next day, police found his body in his car in the parking lot at Westfield Wheaton Mall. They believe cold played a factor in his death.

The cases have sparked law enforcement agencies to remind family members of tools that could possibly prevent such tragic situations. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office was the first agency in the area to offer Project Lifesaver.

It's a bracelet about the size of a quarter, but has the potential to save lives. Participants wear the device that is equipped with a tracking signal. As soon as someone is reported missing, law enforcement can track with with a GPS.

"This technology could allow us to find somebody who goes missing in moments. That's one of the best reasons for the technology. It saves us time and resources and in these situations, time is of the essence," said Amanda Vicinanzo, Stafford County Sheriff's Spokesperson.

Project Lifesaver can also be a good tool for parents with children who have Autism or Down Syndrome.

