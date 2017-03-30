Project aims to bridge communities in SE DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Southeast residents are learning more about a project that hopes to bridge communities on both sides of the Anacostia River.

Organizers of the 11th Street Bridge Project conducted a tour for the public Thursday afternoon. They wanted to show residents their ideas for their $45 million plan.

Project Direct Scott Kratz said an idea was hatched five years ago to use the piers of the old 11th Street Bridge to create a large pedestrian walkway that connects both sides of the river.

Organizers have held more than 200 community meetings about the project.

"The river has been a dividing line for years in this city," Kratz said. "So, one of the key goals is to create a physical and metaphorical bridge."

He said residents have provided a lot of ideas about what the bridge park should have. They include an environmental center, a performance space and public art.

Michael Grier recently moved to Ward 8 in Southeast, just east of the Anacostia River. He said he likes the idea.

"I love the idea that I'll be able to walk across the bridge and that it'll just be a true connection," he said.

However, he said he wants to make sure the bridge, and any resulting development, does not push out any longtime, local residents.

"Those that are elderly, those that are disabled and those that have really lived here and are the lifeblood of Ward 8," Grier said.

Organizers say they are committed to helping all current residents in Southeast. They told WUSA9 they have been working on a larger equity plan to help improve housing and workplace development in the area.

Kratz said said the project should ultimately cost about $45 million. He say the city, which owns the property, has already committed more than $11 million toward the project.

Kratz added that the project has collected more than $15 million. He said its organizers expect to raise the rest of the money on their own.

Construction on the bridge park could begin in 2018. Kratz said he would like for the bridge park to ultimately open in late 2019.

He said his group is working closely with the District Department of Transportation.

Organizers are encouraging people to learn more about the bridge park at the Anacostia River Festival, Sunday, April 9.

