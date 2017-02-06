Program helps wounded warriors learn how to ski, snowboard

(Photo: ThinkStock)

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WUSA9) -- Sunday brought the curtain down on the first ever "Warfighter Camp" for wounded warriors at the Whitetail Mountain Resort about 70 miles from the Nation’s Capital.

For five days, snow sports instructors and experts on the latest in prosthetic limbs have been working with injured men and women from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda.

Some of the participants tried out a remarkable new prosthetic knee invented by extreme ski and mountain bike athlete Brian Bartlett, who is also an amputee.

Bartlett's invention allows wounded warriors to ski and snowboard better than a lot of able-bodied athletes.

This past week's "Warfighter Camp" taught more than 200 ski and snowboard lessons to wounded warriors.

The event was staged by the Two-Top Mountain Adaptive Sports Foundation and Disabled Sports USA.

Two-Top Mountain Adaptive Sports Foundation provides year-round adventure sports access to wounded warriors and other people with disabilities of all types. In addition to snow sports, activities participants enjoy include mountain biking and kayaking.

