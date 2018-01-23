Va. man charged in rape, abduction of woman he knew

Raymond Lee.

DUMFRIES, VA. (WUSA9) - A 24-year-old Dumfries man was charged with the rape and abduction of a 23-year-old woman over the weekend, according to Prince William County police.

Around 4:20 a.m. on Jan. 20, detectives responded to a home in Dumfries for a report of an assault. After investigating, the victim told police she knew the suspect and that they were arguing around midnight.

During the argument, the suspect grabbed the victim and allegedly forced her into the bedroom, according to the police report. He then allegedly held her down and punched her in the face.

The victim then told police he started choking her, removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her.

The woman eventually left her apartment around 4:20 a.m. and contacted police.

Detectives arrested Raynod Jay Lee without incident.

Lee is charged with rape, abduction with the intent to defile, strangulation, and domestic assault and battery.

He is being held without bond.

© 2018 WUSA-TV