Road rage suspects follow Va. driver home, force their way in

WOODBRIDGE, VA (WUSA9) - A case of road rage ended with three suspects forcing their way into a man’s home, Prince William County Police said.

A 19-year-old man said the suspect vehicle—with two men and a woman inside—followed him to his home in the 11700 block of Gascony Place in Woodbridge the evening of Oct. 27.

The man said the suspects forced their way inside and beat a 43-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman.

The female suspect had a handgun.

The female victim had a baseball bat to use as self-defense, police said, but one of the suspects grabbed it from her and used it to beat the man. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have not found the suspects, but released these descriptions, hoping someone might know who they are:

Man #1: Unknown age, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds with a muscular build, short hair, goatee and a tattoo on his forearm. Last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts, and a silver necklace

Man #2: Unknown age, 6’2”, 200 pounds with a muscular build, brown hair, unshaven face and a tattoo on his forearm. Last seen wearing a black jacked and black bandana.

Woman: Unknown age, 5’4”, 170 pounds with a heavy build and brown eyes. Last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants and purple bandana.

Vehicle: Black Honda Civic with a yellow stripe on the side

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting "PWC" plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone.

