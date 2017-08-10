MISSING: Endangered Va. mom and baby missing since last week

WOODBRIDGE, VA (WUSA9) - Police are asking for the public's help in locating an endangered Woodbridge mother and her 1-year-old baby who have been missing since last week.

Amira Angelica Jones left her home in Woodbridge, Va. in the evening on Aug. 3rd. Police say a family member returned home on the morning of Aug. 4th to find Jones and her infant daughter, Aniyha Grace Copeland, gone along with their belongings.

Jones and her baby were reported missing after the family had not heard from Jones since last week.

Jones is described by police as a 25-year-old black female, 5’4’’, and 220 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Aniyha is described by police as a 1-year old black female, approximately 20 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

