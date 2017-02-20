Prince George's County fire chief retires

(Photo: Will Cockey)

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - On March 1st, the Fire Chief in Prince George's County is retiring, again.



County Executive Rushern Baker pulled Bashoor out of retirement to lead the county's fire department.

Now he’s planning to leave Prince George’s County for a lake in Florida. However, before heading out the Chief opened-up to WUSA9 about his hopes for the future. He also discussed one of the darkest days in department history: the day a fire fighter was shot and killed just doing his job.

“Even with skillet having been shot and with Swain getting shot and with all that going on, we’ve got 900,000 that are expecting us to answer calls, so one of the most difficult things was telling people, allowing them to grieve but also telling them, you know what, we need to focus on our mission and our mission is to answer these calls,” retiring PGFD Chief Marc Bashoor said.



“It was absolutely a crisis,” he said describing the tension and grief after. He credits the assisting fire departments from around the state and country for helping the Prince George’s County Fire Department get through one of their most difficult times.



Bashoor has been with the Prince George’s County Fire Department for over 35 years and he has been chief for more than six. He said one of the two reasons he didn’t’ want to leave yet is because he wanted make sure firefighter John Ulmschneider or ‘Skillet’s’ case would get its day in court.



“None of us had ever been through the line of duty shooting of a fire fighter,” said Bashoor.



The shooter ended up pleading guilty on weapons charges January 20th. This is actually the same day the Chief marked 30 years since he graduated recruitment school.

We talked to the Bowie born and raised chief about his accomplishments in his tenure, which we had no idea until now, maybe thanks to Channel 9. He said he was a weather department intern who met an employee named Rich Adams.



“He was a lifetime member of Bethesda Chevy-Chase rescue squad at Montgomery County and Rich was the one who convinced me to join the fire department," said Chief Bashoor.



It wasn’t all smooth, but today the chief is credited for things like doubling the number of stations and establishing the Adopt-a-Neighborhood program.



He’s the county’s second largest serving fire chief overseeing the nation’s largest paid and volunteer department.



Bashoor believes it’s time to go but says that second thing keeping him is seeing a last recruiting class graduate.



“They came in with me. I want to make sure they left with me,” said Bashoor. He described the class as family. He described Skillet’s wife, the fire department and the greater community they serve as family and says that’s what he hopes will be the lasting legacy.



“We all in this together,” Chief Bashoor said, “and I hope, that that’s what people remember: that it’s about community and family.”



An Operational Investigation from Ulmschneider’s shooting is expected to come out in the next 90 days or so. Chief Bashoor says it could recommend firefighters wear ballistic vests under their gear.



Deputy Fire Chief Ben Barksdale is expected to become the next fire chief.



Chief Bashoor believes more work will need to be done and described managing a paid and volunteer department as a both complicated and difficult task.



