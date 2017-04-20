Prince George's Co. teacher, coach charged with child porn

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - A teacher and coach from Prince George's County was arrested and charged with child pornography on Thursday.

Christopher H. Speights, 34, of Capitol Heights, Md., has been charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography.

In Dec. 2016, police received information about an individual using the Internet to distribute images and videos believed to be child pornography. A search warrant was obtained for a residence in Capitol Heights where Speights lived.

Police recovered several electronic devices belonging to Speights with several videos containing child pornography.

Speights has been employed as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at Bradbury Heights Elementary School in Prince George’s County. He has also been a basketball coach with the South County Sports Academy.

Prince George's County Public Schools released the following statement on Thursday:

"Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) is aware that substitute teacher Christopher Speights has been arrested. We will cooperate fully with law enforcement in its investigation. Due to the nature of the claims, Christopher Speights will no longer serve the school district.



Any behavior that brings harm to a child will not be tolerated in any way in PGCPS. Over the past year, we have made significant changes to increase student safety and remain committed to ensuring a quality education in a safe environment for all students."

Anyone with information about the accused or concerned about contact their child may have had with him is urged to contact investigators at 410-953-8272.

