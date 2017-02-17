Prince George's Co. superintendent first rehire in 25 yrs.

LANHAM, MD (WUSA9) - A leap in graduation rates and a turnaround in school system enrollment has ended the revolving door for superintendents in the Prince George’s County School System.



Schools CEO Dr. Kevin Maxwell became the first superintendent in the last 25 years to be re-appointed after completing his first contract.



County Executive Rushern Baker announced his decision at DuVal High School Friday.



“We’ve seen a profound shift in in the culture, outcomes and progress within Prince George’s County Public Schools,” Baker said.



Maxwell called the reappointment the capstone of his career. He was born, raised, and educated in Prince George’s County and continues to live there. He spent most of his career as a teacher and principal in county schools, before rising to become a successful superintendent in Anne Arundel County.



“This community gave me the life I have today and the opportunity to stand here as the leader of the school system from which I graduated,” Maxwell said.



Maxwell was hired by Baker to return to Prince George’s in 2013.



Maxwell endured crisis in 2016 when an improperly supervised teacher’s aide was caught coercing elementary school children into making sexually graphic cell phone videos.



A short time later controversy erupted when Maxwell’s administration was accused by dissident Board of Education members for attempting to cover up findings of abuse of preschoolers in the county-run Head Start Program. Federal officials suspended the school system’s $6.5 million dollar grant for Head Start.



Maxwell responded by creating a task force to reform student safety and staff reporting of suspected incidents.



Baker acknowledged the challenges of the past year but said Maxwell’s results prove the school system is innovating and succeeding.



Baker cited the following indicators:

· Graduation rate to a record-high 81.4 percent in 2016 compared to 74.1 percent in the preceding year.

· Enrollment up to 132,363, a reversal of a long-standing decline

· Full-day Prekindergarten programs jumping from 8 to 50 since Maxwell took over in 2013

· College scholarships to students rising from $107.4 million in 2014 to $144.2 million in 2016



Maxwell is currently the highest-paid public employee in Prince George’s County with a salary of over $399,000.He is currently negotiating salary with the Board of Education for the four-year term he has been appointed by the county executive to fill.



Before Maxwell’s appointment in 2013, Prince George’s County had churned through eight superintendents in the preceding 11 years.

