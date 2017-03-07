Prince George's Co. schools closed Wednesday for Day Without A Woman

School classroom, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

Prince George's County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday for A Day Without A Woman.

PGCPS released the following statement on Tuesday:

"Throughout Prince George’s County Public Schools, a high number of school-based and support staff have requested leave for Wednesday, March 8. As of 5:30 p.m., approximately 1,700 teachers and 30 percent of transportation staff have requested leave. We cannot transport students and provide safe, productive learning environments without adequate staff. As a result, schools will be closed tomorrow for students. We apologize for the inconvenience this will surely cause to many families.

All employees will be expected to report for work or follow the normal procedures for leave requests.



Based on our policies, PGCPS and the Prince George’s County Board of Education have no political stance on “A Day Without a Woman.” Schools will open Thursday, March 9 on a normal schedule."

Alexandria City schools will also be closed on Wednesday.

