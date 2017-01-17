Prince George's Co. residents rally for Obamacare

PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., MD (WUSA9) - A Congressional Budget Office report released on Tuesday says 18 million people would lose health insurance in the first year, if major portions of the Affordable Care Act are repealed.

If you want to get rid of Obamacare, you probably were not in a church in Prince George's County Tuesday night.

Those Marylanders not only like their Obamacare, but they fear what will happen if Republicans vote to take it away.

Democratic lawmakers, Senators, Congressmen, state and county leaders talked with scores of Marylanders about the possible consequences of a repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

People peppered the lawmakers with question.

"What vote is actually going to trigger the loss of our care?," one person asked.

"How will this repeal effect the health care of our Congressional leaders?," asked another.

People also shared their experiences of how they've benefited from the Affordable Care Act.

"My son was born with severe hemophilia in the state of Virginia in 1995 and was uninsurable," one person said.

"I had a job. I lost my job. I have not been able to find another job and what my company offered me was Cobra. I can't afford it," said another.

Prince George's County officials say they've cut their uninsured population in half since the Affordable Care Act was signed.

