Prince George's Co. officer charged with DUI, speeding

UPPER MARLBORO, MD (WUSA9) - A Prince George's County police officer was arrested and suspended on Thursday after officials say he was involved in crash while driving under the influence of alcohol.

PFC Christopher Brown has been charged with multiple counts of driving under the influence and speeding. Brown was also involved in another crash while under the influence back in 2012. Police say Brown pleaded guilty to those charges.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, police say Brown clipped the back of a tractor trailer before losing control of the police cruiser and hitting a guardrail. The crash happened near Pennsylvania Avenue and I-495.

Police say Brown left the scene then returned a short time later. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The responding officers suspected Brown was under the influence and he was arrested.

“I find the circumstances surrounding this incident gravely troubling and I apologize to the community for the appearance of impropriety. Know that, as always, when I have the facts I will take appropriate action to remedy this and I will make the facts known to the public,” said Chief Hank Stawinski.

