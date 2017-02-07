Prince George's Co. 7-year-old battling brain cancer dies

HYATTSVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - The 7-year-old boy who became a Prince George's County cop for a day died Tuesday evening after battling brain cancer.

Elijah passed away around 5 p.m. and was surrounded by the ones he loved, according to Elijah's Fight Facebook page.

This was Elijah's second round of brain cancer. He was in hospice care.

In January, Elijah was honored by the Prince George's County Police Department and got to be a police officer for a day.

Like most 7-year-olds, Elijah dreamed of being a police officer.

