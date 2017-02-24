Prince George's boxing brothers to make family debut at MGM

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - Three brothers with the same name and an unmatched boxing pedigree will each step into the MGM National Harbor’s brand new boxing ring next month with something to prove.



Gary Antuanne Russell, Gary Antonio Russell and Gary Russell Jr. consider themselves the first family of the DC-area boxing scene – and their results back up that claim. Now their relative star power has made them each part of the new casino’s first boxing card on March 11th.



Gary Russell Jr. headlines the night with a defense of his WBC featherweight world title against challenger Oscar Escandon. Russell Jr. has never fought professionally in his home city.



“I feel like the only way I can make it up to my friends, the family, the people who supported me, was to become a world champion,” Russell Jr. told WUSA9. “I’ve done that. Now I’m ready to come home as a champion.”



Gary Antonio Russell has spent his career fighting in his brothers’ shadow. But undefeated at 7-0, and with highlight-reel knockout in his first professional fight, he says he’s ready to emerge into the spotlight too.



“Of course me being Gary Russell’s younger brother I’m always going to be in his shadow, but me beating people up and doing what I do in the ring is going to give me my own name eventually,” Antonio said.



Youngest brother Gary Antuanne Russell will have the most familiar face to casual boxing fans. Last summer at the Rio Olympics he made a competitive run but fell one win short of the medal stand after losing a controversial decision.



He’ll be making his professional debut on the undercard.



“I was constantly in the gym during the Olympics. I’m constantly in the gym now. It’s just more of a mental process now,” Antuanne said. “I had put myself on a pedestal too soon. I was fighting for keeps, or protection of something that I didn’t really have.”



Each brother said they’ll be more nervous for the others fights than for their own. Father and trainer Gary Russell Sr expects to have a long night.



“Its gonna be work. I know I’m gonna be sweating. My blood pressure will probably rise beyond 175.... or 220. You know?” Russell Sr. told WUSA9. “But I’m looking forward to it.”

