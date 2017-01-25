President Trump plans to block refugees

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - President Trump is expected to sign an executive order restricting refugees from Syria and six other Middle East Countries.

The plan will put the program on hold for 120 days while the administration looks to toughen up the vetting procedures.



"The process itself right now is already tough and sometimes take up to five years," said Omar Al-Muqdad a Syrian journalist who came to the U.S. as a refugee in 2012.

He said he went through an intense year long interview process before he was cleared.

"They go through an incredible screening process, so what are you going to add? I have a cousin who is a hard working man and was already approved by the United Nations now he may spend the rest of his life on a refugee camp," said Al-Muqdad.

Supporters of the plan cite security concerns regarding terrorism.

"Yes, I do think that's a legitimate fear - I'm afraid of terrorists but what people are doing is confusing terrorist and refugees. They are not a threat, they are our allies and as human beings we need to do something to help these people," he said.

"Here's what they attempt to say 'there this guy we don't know who he is or what he looks like so we are going to paint all refugees with the same brush.' Does that sound rational to you? Or is it a way to something else. This is not about security this is racism, we have to say it. It's because of racism," he also said.

Al-Mundas says he loves this country because he can freely express himself without fear of persecution. He is months away from gaining his U.S. citizenship and fears that process could be delayed as a trickle effect of President Trump's order.

The President is expected to sign the order Thursday. After the 120 days the program is expected to return with far less refugees permitted into the United States. Right now 110,000 foreigners fleeing persecution live in America. The change would cut that number to 50,000.

(© 2017 WUSA)