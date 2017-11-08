Lilly King (Photo: Grandma)

Lexington, N.C.-- A girl in Lexington wanted her dislike of school lunches to be known and she went to the highest authority in the nation to air her grievances, the President.

Seven-year-old Lilly King wrote the president a letter detailing her distaste for lunch served at her school.

"They didn't have no taste!" Lilly said.

To Lilly's surprise she got a letter back from President Trump.

"He took time out of his busy, busy, really busy schedule to write to me, a 7-year-old," Lilly said. "It really is really special to me."

The President's letter to Lilly reads:

"Dear Lilly, I appreciate you taking the time to write and share your suggestions with me. Mrs. Trump and I are inspired by young people like you, who are paying close attention to issues facing our Nation and are trying to find solutions to our most critical challenges. As your President, I want you to know that I am listening and will always work hard for you. I encourage you to do your best in school each day and never stop learning. You are the future of our great Nation, and together we will determine the course of America for many years to come."

Lilly spent her afternoon Wednesday writing the President another note.

"Dear President, thank you for writing me back from the letter that I wrote to you. This means a lot to me," Lilly read from her thank you letter.

Lilly is in the second grade at Southwood Elementary School in Lexington.

Davidson County Schools sent WFMY News 2 the following statement regarding school lunches:

"Davidson County Schools' Nutrition Program takes pride in assisting our students' success by fueling their minds with proper nutrition every day. Our dedicated school nutrition professionals work closely with students in an effort to continuously improve food quality and make it a positive experience to dine in the cafeteria. Our school nutrition program operates under the USDA National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs which has set forth nutritional guidelines that must be adhered to in order to participate in the programs. Recipe testing/development and food taste tests are always an ongoing process as we continue to find creative ways to make foods more appealing to our students and to keep up with current food trends."

