George H.W. Bush still in ICU but no longer intubated

Former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush listen as their son, US President George W. Bush, delivers the commencement address during the Texas A&M University graduation ceremony, on December 12, 2008. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB, 2008 AFP)

HOUSTON - Former President George H.W. Bush was extubated in the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath says Bush is now breathing well on his own with "minimal supplemental oxygen."

"President Bush is comfortable and watching inauguration coverage together with Mrs. Bush, their son Neil and daughter-in-law Maria. President Bush will remain in the ICU for observation."

Former First Lady Barbara Bush, who was also recently admitted to the hospital, "continues to feel better and is focusing on spending time with her husband. She is expected to remain in the hospital over the weekend as a precaution."

Earlier in the morning, Bush was said to be trending upward and doing well. Family and staff hope he will be out of ICU by the end of the weekend.

Their son, former President George W. Bush, posted online that prayers are working and his parents are "doing much better." George W. and his wife Laura both arrived at Friday's inauguration on the elder Bushs behalf.

Earlier this week, Barbara Bush was diagnosed with a case of bronchitis after being hospitalized as a "precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing."

McGrath said she hadn't been feeling well for the last week. She had to wait for flood waters to recede before she went to the hospital. Bronchitis is known to follow a cough or flu and cause infection or swelling of bronchial tubes. It can be treated with antibiotics.

President Bush, 92, was moved to ICU Wednesday morning to "address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia."

The former president had to have a procedure to "protect and clear his airway," said spokesman Jim McGrath. It required sedation and was the first time the president had ever been intubated.

President George H.W. Bush watches the Texans pregame warmup before their game against the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Wild Card game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 7, 2017 (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Bush 41 was initially admitted to Methodist in the Texas Medical Center on Saturday for shortness of breath.

Former Secretary of State James Baker and his wife Susan visited the couple Wednesday night. McGrath added that they are “deeply appreciative for the wonderful care they are receiving – as well as the prayers and good wishes from far and wide.”

McGrath said he's confident Bush will rally, as he has done in the past.

"There's not a lot of money to be made betting against George Bush. You can't keep a good man down and he's the epitome of that," he said."It's a serious situation, he's 92, he's got pneumonia, he's in the ICU. But again, you don't vote against George Bush."

Neil Bush, their son who lives in town, has been to visit. President Bush's condition was looking so good earlier this week, his son Jeb, who was teaching at Texas A&M, decided to return to Florida.

