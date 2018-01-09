WUSA
School bus hits ice, slides off road with 2 kids on board

WUSA 10:14 AM. EST January 09, 2018

POTOMAC, MD. (WUSA9) - A school bus carrying two children hit ice and slid back off the road in Potomac Tuesday morning, Montgomery County police said. 

The crash happened around 8:44 a.m. at 10000 Tulip Lane, authorities said. 

One bus driver and two children were on board at the time of the crash. Nobody was injured. 

Police said the bus was trying to go up a hill when it hit ice and then slid back off the road. The bus did not overturn but may be leaning against a tree. 

