Local nonprofit helping students with disabilities enjoy prom

POTOMAC, MD. (WUSA9) - The gowns, the limos, and the flowers. It is officially prom season.

Every year, some students with mental and physical disabilities are left out of the tradition. However, not this year, thanks to one local non-profit. The goal of the local group, Kids Enjoy Exercise Now (KEEN), is to give kids with cerebral palsy, autism, and down syndrome for example, the opportunity to get out and enjoy different life experiences.

At Friday's prom just for KEEN kids, the students will be able to do just that.

The prom will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Bullis School's Athletic Center in Potomac.

The prom will have some other special guests. KEEN's fundraising page for the prom was noticed by Facebook executives. Facebook employees will travel from Silicon Valley to Potomac Maryland for the prom.

They will be filming videos that will be used to promote fundraising pages on Facebook.

