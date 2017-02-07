Winston Churchill High School's scoreboard was defaced in late January. (Photo: Custom)

WASHINGTON(WUSA) - Three incidents of vandalism at Winston Churchill High School and Walter Johnson High School that occurred in January are still being investigated by the Montgomery County Police Department. Police believe this string of vandalisms are connected to team rivalries.

On Jan. 27, Winston Churchill High School employees arrived at the school and found that the football stadium building along with signs and banners located around the stadium, had been spray-painted with graffiti reading “WJ and “CATS”. The graffiti also displayed graphic images of male genitalia.

Pillar reading "Cats" likely refernces the Walter Johnson Wildcats. (Photo: Custom)

On Jan. 30, the Walter Johnson High School administrative staff reported that the school’s football stadium was vandalized with graffiti that included the words “BRA”, “SPANX”, “WJ SWEET”, “CHURCH”, “TK SHAV”,“ILL”. The schools concession stand walls, gates and advertising signs were spray-painted with images of male genitalia.

Defaced bleachers at Winston Churchill High School. (Photo: Custom)

A final incident occurred on Jan. 31 at Winston Churchill High School. The school’s administrative staff reported that the stadium and athletic field had been vandalized in the same manner as the first occurrence.

Anyone with information about these vandalisms, and/or the identities of the suspect(s), is asked to call the 1st District Investigative Section at 240-773-6084. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Solvers of Montgomery County is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s). Tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

