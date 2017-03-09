Family of 8 displaced after North Potomac house fire

(Photo: Pete Piringer)

POTOMAC, MD. (WUSA9) - A family of eight has been displaced after a house fire in North Potomac on Thursday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

Crews responded to the fire in the 11900 block of Clover Knoll Road, officials said. They were able to knock out the bulk of the fire upon their arrival to the house.

The entire family made it out of the home safely and nobody was injured, officials said. The family is being assisted by Red Cross.

According to officials the cause of the fire is under investigation. It is believed to have started outside. Damage is estimated at $115,000.

