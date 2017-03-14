WUSA
Family displaced after house fire breaks out in bitter cold in Potomac

WUSA 5:38 AM. EDT March 15, 2017

POTOMAC, MD. (WUSA9) - A family has been displaced after a fire broke out at a Potomac house overnight, Montgomery Fire and Rescue said. 

The fire that happened at 1536 Blue Meadow Rd. started in the chimney and then extended to the attic, officials said. 

The family of five was able to get out of the home safely without any injuries.  

Approximately 60 firefighters responded to the fire. Officials said the fire broke out in temperatures near 20 Fahrenheit. 

