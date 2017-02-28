Body of missing woman found in Potomac

POTOMAC, MD (WUSA9) - The body of a missing woman was recovered from the water near Old Angler’s Inn in Potomac, Md. Friday evening, police said.

Around 5:50 p.m., police found the body of 56-year-old Becky McCleskey from Virginia.

She was reported missing on Feb. 6 in the area of Great Falls, Va. Her car was found in the parking lot at Great Falls National Park.

An air, land and water search was conducted for two days by the United State Park Police and the Montgomery County Fire and Police Departments.

Police say there is no indication of foul play.



