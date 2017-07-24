Sunflowers reaching for the sky (Photo: Scott Rensberger, WUSA)

POOLESVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - There’s a hidden patch of beautiful within the never-ending summer heat in the D.C. area.

About an hour drive from D.C. sits a 30-acre sunflower field, just starting to peak. The McKee-Beshers Wildlife Management Area in Poolesville, Md. is a 2,000-acre tract with a mix of woodlands, fields, and wetlands. It is home for wildlife species including deer, wild turkey, songbirds and various reptiles.

You can hike, bike, and for the next week- see some sunflowers.

The wildlife area is on River Road in western Montgomery County. To find out more information and sunflower peak dates, click here.

