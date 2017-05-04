Police say man found in popular park was murdered

BERWYN HEIGHTS, MD (WUSA9) - A terrifying discovery near a quiet neighborhood and a lake where hundreds of people play. A neighbor found the body of a man in the woods here near Lake Artemesia and College Park in Prince George's County.

Police say he'd been murdered.

Investigators say he suffered some kind of trauma, but they're not offering any details beyond that. And they say they cannot release his name until they notify next of kin.

It was just over a month ago that police found another body in the lake. But they say the death of former University of Maryland professor Stan Fromovitz was not homicide.

Police could clearly use your help solving the latest murder. You can call them in Prince George's County, or call Crimesolvers for an up to $25-thousand reward.

