Police remember officer's life year after her death

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WUSA9) -- Prince William County Police Department is remembering one of their very own officer's a year after the 28-year-old lost her life.

Officer Ashley Guindon lost her life one year ago while she was on duty.

Chief of police, Barry Barnard said the department misses Ashley very much and they are sending their thoughts and prayers to her family and to everybody who knew her well.

"During this tragedy, another life was lost – Ms. Crystal Hamilton. We send our thoughts and prayers to her family as they also deal with the anniversary of her untimely death. The loss of Officer Guindon and Ms. Hamilton is truly heartbreaking," Chief Barnard wrote in an online post.

Officers Guindon, David McKeown, and Jesse Hempen responded to Ms. Hamilton's call for help. They were fired at when they got to the home. Officer Guindon was severely injured and did not make it. She was 28-years-old at the time of her death.

Today is a day of remembrance for the Police Department and the Prince William County community. On this day, we remember those who are no longer with us in body but in spirit and those who we cannot touch but who continue to touch us.

During this past year of inescapable sadness, we have drawn strength from the overwhelming expressions of kindness from our community. Your outpouring of support has given us the power to cope with grief and to persevere and provide assistance to all those in need. The compassion our community has conveyed is truly remarkable.

The loss of Ashley has changed our lives. Ashley was a daughter, veteran, squad mate and friend. She had a true passion to serve and to give back through her service both here in the Police Department and in the Marine Corps Reserves. All to help make a difference in the lives of those she served. Ashley answered her calling to police work and we will never forget her or her sacrifice. The support from our community has united us to be strong and resilient. With our deepest appreciation, we are proud to serve you.

We would like to take this time to once again thank the community for your support of the Police Department in the immediate aftermath of this tragedy. We were humbled by the outpouring of thanks and support of this Department – and the families of Ashley, Dave and Jesse – that came from all over. There will never be enough words to thank all of you, from the bottom of our hearts, for your support.

If you would like to help us honor the memory of all Fallen Officers, please consider sharing this message. May we never forget the brave heroes who have given the ultimate sacrifice and the courage they have shown. “In valor there is hope.” #BlessedAreThePeacemakers

Barry Barnard

Chief of Police

