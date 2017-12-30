WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man is in critical condition tonight after police responded to a second domestic call in the 800 block of H Street, Northeast.

When they arrived on the scene, police found and confronted a suspect with a gun.

Chief Newsham on Officer Involved Shooting: MPD responded to a domestic related call in the 800 block of H Street NE and encountered a man with a gun. Subject's gun recovered on scene & he has been transported to an area hospital. Investigation ongoing pic.twitter.com/FhGXJgFAv5 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 31, 2017

Officers fired their weapons at the suspect, who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He is critical condition.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene.

This is a developing story.

