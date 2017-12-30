WUSA
BREAKING: Police-involved shooting in NE

Police were responding to a domestic dispute when they found a man with a gun.

WUSA 11:30 PM. EST December 30, 2017

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man is in critical condition tonight after police responded to a second domestic call in the 800 block of H Street, Northeast.

When they arrived on the scene, police found and confronted a suspect with a gun.

Officers fired their weapons at the suspect, who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He is critical condition.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene.

This is a developing story.

