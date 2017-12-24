Police investigating sexual assault in Beltsville

BELTSVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a man who sexually assaulted a woman Saturday morning in Beltsville.

The victim did not know the suspect.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect broke into the victim's home in the 10000 block of Lime Tree Way, at approximately 5:45 am.

The suspect sexually assaulted the victim and then fled the home.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between 5'5" and 5'6" tall, and weighing 130 pounds.

Police said the suspect wore a black sweatshirt with a white skull design on the front, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

