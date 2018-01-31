Police investigating homicide of baby in Southeast, DC

(Photo: Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Police are ruling the 2017 death of a one-year-old from Southeast, D.C. as a homicide.

The incident happened in the 5400 block of C Street in Southeast on March 21, 2017, according to D.C. police.

When crews responded to the scene they found an unconscious and unresponsive one-year-old female.

An autopsy was performed in order to determine the cause and manner of death. Officials said on January 29, that the cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries and the manner is homicide.



The one-year-old has been identified as 1-year-old Rhythm Fields of Southeast, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.



