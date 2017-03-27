Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Montgomery Village

Montgomery County Police have taped off an area of Stedwick Rd. in Montgomery Village while they investigate a deadly shooting involving one of their officers. (Photo: Rogers, Susan)

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WUSA9) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly encounter between a man and a Montgomery County Police officer in Montgomery Village.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department, a 6th District officer was responding to a call reporting a theft in the area of 10022 Stedwick Road late Monday night. Around 11:12 p.m., the officer reported that shots had been fired and requested assistance at the scene. He also called for Fire and Rescue personnel to respond.

Once on scene first responders found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, Assistant Chief Darryl McSwain said at the scene . He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

According to Asst. Chief McSwain, a weapon has been recovered, however police have not confirmed it's connection to the incident.

The identity of the deceased subject has not been released and is pending notification of next of kin. The officer is described as a five year veteran of the Department. He will be identified later today, and is on paid Administrative Leave until a full investigation of the incident can be completed.

So far no information has been released regarding the events immediately proceeding the deadly shooting, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.