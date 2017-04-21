Police, family remember PGPD ofc. Jacai Colson

PHILADELPHIA (WUSA9) - From the DMV to the suburbs of Philadelphia, people are taking time to remember fallen Prince George's County police officer Jacai Colson.



Colson, 28, died March 2016 after he was shot by and killed by another officer while in the line of duty.



Teams of law enforcement officers gathered in Prince George's County Friday to participate in a basketball tournament organized in Colson's honor. The tournament also benefited fallen first responders.

WUSA9 got the chance to also talk to Colson's parents Friday night at their home just outside of Philadelphia.



James Colson, Jacai's father, said he and his wife, Sheila, are still trying to adjust to life without their son.



"The tragic way that Jacai was taken from us. You will never fill that void," he said. "There will always be emptiness."



The Colsons said they still receive support from people all across the country following the loss of their son. They continue to get cards in the mail. Police departments also send the family uniform patches in a show of solidarity.

"We really appreciate the support from all the men and women in blue and all first responders," he said.



A man charged in connection to the shootout that led to Jacai's death will go on trial this Summer. The Colsons also declined to directly talk about that man or the police officer who shot their son.



James Colson would only say the following:



"The Colson family has been sitting quiet and still, but I would say don't misinterpret that as being satisfied on the current events."

