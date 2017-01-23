Police: Car stolen with child inside in Alexandria

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

ALEXANDRIA, VA (WUSA9) - A car was stolen with a child inside it in Alexandria, Va. Monday afternoon, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of King Street around 3:30 p.m. Police say the car was left running with the child inside it while the child's mother ran to the ATM.

The man who stole the car ditched the car after he realized a child was inside it. Police say the car and child were recovered in the same block.

Police are still searching for the man who stole the car.

No further information has been releases at this time.

