Police: 4 people hurt in shooting at Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) --- Police said four people were hurt in a shooting at the Oceanfront Saturday night.

13News Now's Jaclyn Lee was there reporting on College Beach Weekend when the gunfire started. The event brings tens of thousands of people to the resort area every spring.

#UPDATED: PD tells me 4 gunshot wound victims. Non life threatening injuries. On 18th st. at the #oceanfront. No suspect. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/n9Xq0BmJig — Jaclyn Lee (@13JaclynLee) April 30, 2017

The shooting took place in the 200 block of 18th Street shortly before 11 p.m. A spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Police Department said the injuries related to the shooting were not life-threatening.

Officers still are looking for the person or people responsible for the shooting.

Meanwhile, police say a person reported being stabbed in a separate incident about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of 24th Street on the Oceanfront.

