WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Wells Wood Turning goes through a strategic process to make the famous wooden eggs it provides for the White House Easter Egg Roll every year.

The eggs are souvenirs and have become sort of a tradition.

However, a tweet from the company back in February showed the White House almost missed the deadline to submit their order this year.

The post urged the first lady and president to – “Please reach out.”

The famed event is usually star-studded with a long list of celebrities and performers, but the White House only announced one band that is playing so far.

The New York Times confirmed the White House just reached out one month ago to PBS to provide costume characters.

The newspaper also discovered that Sesame Street is only providing one of their characters to the event.

“Part of me wanted to say I told you so,” Natalie Rebetsky said.

Rebetsky has monitored the progress of this year’s Easter Egg roll for months… and said the event doesn’t seem like a priority.

“President Trump announced that the White House Easter Egg Roll and he said that it would be with new tradition,” she said. “I feel like that’s a little bit of a cover up for because we’re not ready and this isn’t important to us.”

Despite what appears to be a late start to planning, The White House still got the wooden eggs and is counting down to next Monday.

“We’ve done extensive community outreach to really bring a lot of the school children in from the area,” Press Secretary Sean Spicer said.

