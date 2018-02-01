Pizza for breakfast? Nutritionist says it's healthier than most cereals

kens_pizza (Photo: KENS)

We’ve all been there: last night’s pizza is sitting in the refrigerator, calling your name around breakfast time. It turns out that eating a slice could be one of your healthiest options for breakfast, according to one nutritionist.

“You may be surprised to find out that an average slice of pizza and a bowl of cereal with whole milk contain nearly the same amount of calories,” explained Chelsey Amer, MS, RDN, CDN to The Daily Meal. “However, pizza packs a much larger protein punch, which will keep you full and boost satiety throughout the morning.”

Of course, not all slices are created equal. Pizzas with a whole wheat crust and extra veggies are obviously healthier than your meat lover’s with a cheese-stuffed crust.

But most cereals offer little more than sugar, so pizza offers a more balanced meal.

“A slice of pizza contains more fat and much less sugar than most cold cereals, so you will not experience a quick sugar crash,” Amer said.

With this news, we move one step closer to a world where pizza can join tacos as a meal that’s acceptable to eat at any time of the day.

