Pilot and American action hero honored at Reagan airport

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - He was America's action hero.
In World War II, his plane was shot down.
He landed in a prison camp. Then he broke out, stole a German plane and flew to freedom.
The heroism hardly stopped there.
He went on to make major contributions in a lethal industry. But, you've probably never heard his name.
On Wednesday night, Bob Hoover was honored at Reagan National Airport.
Hoover's legacy is so great, there's now a trophy bearing his name.
A larger version of the trophy is actually a statue at the Air and Space Museum in Dulles. This is the first time it's being awarded since Hoover died last October.
Hoover hand-picked Sean D. Tucker to take home the trophy.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs