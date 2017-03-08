Pilot and American action hero honored at Reagan airport

ARLINGTON, VA (WUSA9) - He was America's action hero.

In World War II, his plane was shot down.

He landed in a prison camp. Then he broke out, stole a German plane and flew to freedom.

The heroism hardly stopped there.

He went on to make major contributions in a lethal industry. But, you've probably never heard his name.

On Wednesday night, Bob Hoover was honored at Reagan National Airport.

Hoover's legacy is so great, there's now a trophy bearing his name.

A larger version of the trophy is actually a statue at the Air and Space Museum in Dulles. This is the first time it's being awarded since Hoover died last October.

Hoover hand-picked Sean D. Tucker to take home the trophy.

