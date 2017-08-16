Photo of dad walking son to first day kindergarten vs college goes viral

PLANO - It really does happen in the blink of an eye.

A college freshman from Plano showed gratitude to his Dad's support through the years with a now-viral tweet.

Charles Brockman III tweeted a side-by-side comparison of his first day of kindergarten and on college move in day, all with his dad right by his side.

Brockman tweeted the picture over the weekend and it’s since garnered 61 thousand retweets with more than 256,000 likes.

