PG County cop hit, injured by car while trying to stop woman allegedly threatening suicide

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

LARGO, MD. (WUSA9) - A Prince George’s County police officer was hit and injured on Wednesday after a woman threatening suicide backed into him and then drove away, according to Cpl. Harry Bond, of the PG County Police Department.

Police were called at around 5 p.m. to an apartment building on the 9700 block of Summit Circle in Largo for reports of a person threatening to commit suicide. There, they found a woman in the apartment, who quickly jumped out the window at their approach, ran to the parking lot, and got into her car.

Police attempted to stop the woman, but as she was backing up, she hit one officer before driving off. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The woman and the car are still being sought.

© 2018 WUSA-TV