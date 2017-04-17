Person wanted in Va. homicide

MANASSAS, VA (WUSA9) - A person is wanted in connection to a homicide in Manassas, Virginia.

Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 9000 block of Centreville Road for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video captured a suspect involved in the incident.

Police have released the description of two suspects. The first suspect is between 20 and 21 years old, has a skinny build and is tall with short black hair. The second suspect is between 15 and 17 years old and around 130 pounds. He was wearing khaki pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about these events is encouraged to call the Manassas City Police Department Investigative Services Division at (703) 257-8092 or Crime Solvers. The Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward up to $1000.00 for information that leads to an arrest in these cases. The confidential 24-hour tip line is (703) 330-0330.





© 2017 WUSA-TV