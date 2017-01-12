Person of interest sought in fatal NE DC stabbing

(Photo: Thacker, Erin)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A person of interest in a fatal Northeast, D.C. stabbing on New Year's Eve is being sough by police.

At approximately 12:00 a.m., police say officers were flagged down by a citizen who informed them a man was lying in the street in the 4600 block of East Capitol Street NE.

The victim was unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as Antoinios Deangelo Butler, 25, of Southeast, D.C.

Police released surveillance video of the person of interest.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.

