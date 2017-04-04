Person armed with gun spotted near UMD campus

WUSA
April 04, 2017

COLLGE PARK, MD (WUSA9) - A person armed with a gun was reportedly seen near the University of Maryland's campus on Tuesday.

The person was seen at Lakeland Road and Baltimore Avenue before police say he left the area around 4:05 p.m. 

An all clear was given. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. 

The suspect is described as a male wearing light grey hoodie, orange shorts, black and white shoes. Officials say he was heading toward Navahoe Street. 

No further information has been released at this time. 

