Parents share advice for Beyonce's growing family

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - After Beyoncé’s surprise twin pregnancy announcement via Instagram, many parents have taken to the web to offer advice to the expecting mother.

RELATED: Beyonce & Jay Z are expecting twins!

Juli Fraga, a TONIC contributor and psychologist who works with expectant and new parents, said in a recent post that, out of all the Carter family members, 5-year-old Blue Ivy is likely to be the most impacted by the incoming duo.

“Older children who have had more alone time to bond with mom and dad may feel extra threatened by their sibling's arrival, and it's normal for them to feel sad, angry, and confused about this enormous life change,” Fraga wrote.

Fraga shared that parents should offer clear communication about the arrival of the new family members, and should encourage the older-child to champion their new siblings -- including sharing the news with classmates, and acting as the spokesperson when people ask about the status of the babies.

“That can give her a feeling of being central to this new development,” said Fraga.

These sentiments were echoed by London-based designer, Charlie Brear, mother of a 6-year-old girl and 1-year-old twin boys.

“Spend time with the babies and do at least one thing with your other child or children each day,” wrote Brear in a post for Vogue UK. “Even watching television with them in bed and having a cuddle helps them not feel left out.”

Suzie Chafin, a mother and contributor for Verywell.com, shared that it can also be beneficial to encourage visitors to notice older siblings, asking them questions focused outside their relationship to the twins.

Beyonce, Jay Z, and Blue Ivy have a lot to be excited about in the coming months, and fans will surely be following along closely.

RELATED: Name ideas for Beyoncé's twins!

If you have experienced or considered bringing more children into your family, share your advice and stories!

(© 2017 WUSA)