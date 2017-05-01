Parents say they're denied at meeting in Prince George's Co.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man dies after shooting in Germantown
-
Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms
-
Manhunt for escaped prisoner
-
Donations Needed: Wedding dresses for burial baby gowns
-
Prince George's fire chief nationally recognized for heroic rescue
-
Monday morning weather webcast
-
Monday Afternoon Weather Webcast
-
Lawmakers seal deal on $1T plan government-wide funding bill
-
Gansler uses campaign cash for swanky dinners
-
New child care law could cost DC parents
More Stories
-
Yellow Weather Alert: Strong and severe storms are…Feb 18, 2016, 10:28 a.m.
-
Stafford domestic-related incident under investigationMay. 1, 2017, 10:57 a.m.
-
Prince George's fire chief nationally recognized for…Apr 30, 2017, 11:34 p.m.