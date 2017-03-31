BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation is taking swift action — just as our I-Team was investigating a busy, increasingly dangerous road in downtown Bethesda.

Records WUSA9 obtained reveal at least 20 pedestrians and bicyclists have been hit by cars on a one-mile stretch of Arlington Road in just the last five years.

A Bethesda father and his daughter were in the crosswalk at Arlington Road and Edgemoor Lane, holding hands, when they were suddenly struck by a car. Hours before, just two blocks away, a mother pushing a double stroller was also hit by a car. Her two children were hospitalized.

David McMahon describes what happened when he and his eight year-old daughter Veronica attempted to cross Arlington Road. They were in the crosswalk, walking with the light, in a school zone, at dismissal time.

"I was walking to the school, Bethesda Elementary, with my daughter. We were walking north on Arlington Road. We’d gotten to the intersection of Edgemoor. We were waiting to cross. The light turned, the walk sign came on. We made it about halfway across the crosswalk…" said McMahon.

"The car came out of nowhere. Veronica was screaming. Ahh, ahh, ahh, ahhh. With every out breath, there was this screaming."

McMahon spoke to us from his Bethesda apartment. His broken leg was propped up on a table, and was laden with ice packs. The x-rays were horrifying. But he knows his family is still fortunate.

He added, "If Veronica had been on my right instead of my left, she could have been killed. She probably would have been killed. She’s like 50 pounds. As bad as this was, and as painful, physically and emotionally, it could have been so much worse."

The driver who hit them stopped. The police report indicates "she did not see two pedestrians in the crosswalk."

While McMahon's right leg was badly broken, his daughter escaped with minor cuts and bruises.

Local parents like Tracy Simmons are outraged.

"Does the ultimate worst scenario have to happen in order for something to change here? I hope not," she said.

Bethesda Elementary School parents insist that near misses happen along Arlington Road with disturbing frequency.

“There is a rush to get through this light because if you do not make it, you’re waiting in your car well over a minute before you can go again," said Simmons.

WUSA9 learned that four years ago, at this same intersection, a car plowed into a mother pushing her two month-old son in a stroller. Remarkably, neither was seriously injured.

Added Simmons, "We have paint. When the mother with the baby carriage got hit, we got paint. The paint hasn’t protected anybody."

We timed the crosswalk to learn just how quickly pedestrians have to scurry across before the traffic light changes. They have 15 seconds. That meets the federal standard of one second of crossing time for every 3 1/2 feet.

"Fifteen seconds to cross Arlington Road is a challenging amount of time for a child to cross, an elderly person to cross, a person with disabilities to cross," said Simmons.

Maryland law is clear: cars must yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk when the light is in their favor.

The McMahons are among those calling for change. Change that could save a child’s life.

"This is hopefully a chance for the community to say thank goodness this is all it was and let’s make sure that nothing worse happens to any family, or anyone in the community," said Becky McMahon, David's wife.

"It will be so much worse if it has to happen again," he said.

Montgomery County has launched a safety review of Arlington Road and is now considering solutions. Until that review is complete, the Department of Transportation will install more signs, lighting, and more visible crosswalks in the next few weeks.

Here's a statement from the County on what it's already done and what's pending.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is committed to making our streets safe for all users. That is why, following the 2013 pedestrian collision at Arlington Road and Edgemoor Lane, MCDOT completed a safety study in the vicinity of this intersection and Bethesda Elementary School and made the following improvements:

• Installed high visibility crosswalks on all legs of the Arlington Road and Edgemoor Lane intersection.

• Around Bethesda Elementary School, installed “Speed Limit 25, School Days, 8:15 AM to 9:15 AM, 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM” signs along northbound and southbound Arlington Road.

• Extended the time before and after school during which school flashers operate.

• Installed Speed Limit 30 MPH signs along northbound Arlington Road between Elm Street and Montgomery Lane.

• Installed a “School” sign on westbound Edgemoor Lane east of Arlington Road.

• Replaced school zone and No Parking signs along Arlington Road.

• Deployed Speed Monitoring Awareness Radar Trailer along Arlington Road to encourage motorists to observe the speed limit.

In response to the two recent collisions on Arlington Road at Edgemoor Lane and Elm Street, MCDOT has initiated a comprehensive safety evaluation that will include the entire length of Arlington Road between Old Georgetown Road and Little Falls Parkway. This study will assess the potential for additional safety improvements that could be made in the corridor and at these two intersections.

In the next few weeks, before the current study is completed, MCDOT will:

· Install “Turning Traffic Must Yield to Pedestrians” signs at the intersections of Arlington Road with Edgemoor Lane and Elm Street to reinforce the message to motorists that pedestrians crossing Arlington Road at the same time as traffic from side streets have priority in the intersection.

· Upgrade the pedestrian crosswalks at the Arlington Road and Elm Street intersection to high visibility ladder style markings.

· Install additional intersection lighting at both the Arlington Road intersections with Edgemoor Lane and Elm Street.

